St. Johns County to hosts forum for Woodlawn Road Improvement Project

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — St. Johns County is hosting an open house regarding the planned improvement project for Woodlawn Road.

The meeting will take place Monday, July 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Heritage Park Amenity Center, (225 Hefferon Drive, St. Augustine).

This project will provide road improvements including uniform lane widths, paved shoulders, and sidewalks on both sides of Woodlawn Road.

The St. Johns County Public Works staff will be at the open house to answer questions and share details about the project and how it will affect the community.

“One or more County Commissioners may be present. Please note that no action will be taken during the open house,” said the Board of County Commissioners in a news release.

