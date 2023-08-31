St. Johns County is offering free beach shuttles for Labor Day weekend

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Partners with the Tourist Development Council and will be offering a free shuttle service to two different sights.

The locations are the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier and Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 2, through Monday, Sept. 4, weather permitting.

The Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park shuttle will transport beach visitors between Cornerstone Park, 1046 A1A N., and Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park, which provides direct access to the beach.

The St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier shuttle will transport beach visitors between St. Augustine Beach City Hall, 2200 A1A S., and the Pier parking lot, which provides direct access to Pier amenities and the beach.

The shuttles will run every 20 minutes, with the final shuttles departing from the beaches to the designated parking locations at 4 p.m. St. Johns County Beach Services will provide updates on shuttle service, beach access, and driving conditions via the Reach the Beach mobile app available for free download at http://m.appbuild.io/stjohnsc6 and on Facebook and Twitter @SJCBeaches.

For additional information, the public may call St. Johns County Beach Services at 904-209-0331. St. Johns County lifeguards, St. Johns County Sheriff’s deputies, and St. Augustine Beach Police officers will work together from Saturday, Sept. 2, through Monday, Sept. 4, to ensure the safest beach experience possible for all residents and visitors.

