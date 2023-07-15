St. Johns County Land Acquisition and Management Program looking to acquire land for conservation

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — St. Johns County, renowned for its stunning natural beauty and diverse ecosystems, has announced the Land Acquisition and Management Program aims to acquire land for conservation purposes while also providing passive recreational opportunities for residents and visitors alike.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

In an effort to bolster its conservation efforts, St. Johns County is now actively seeking individuals or organizations interested in selling natural and open space land within the county. Those interested in contributing to the preservation of the region’s pristine landscapes are encouraged to participate by filling out a short evaluation form available at www.sjcfl.us/lamp.

The program recognizes the importance of safeguarding natural resources, promoting biodiversity, and maintaining the unique character of the county’s landscapes.

The acquired land will be carefully managed and developed to facilitate activities such as nature walks, bird watching, picnicking, and other low-impact recreational pursuits.

For more information on St. Johns County’s Land Acquisition and Management Program or to submit an evaluation form, please visit www.sjcfl.us/lamp.

Together, let’s create a sustainable future while cherishing the natural wonders that define St. Johns County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.