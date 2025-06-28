St. Johns County launches Parks and Recreation Month events

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Parks and Recreation is celebrating Parks and Recreation Month this July with a full schedule of family-friendly events across the county.

Residents who attend events will have the chance to enter a prize drawing for park-themed gift baskets.

Each event you attend counts as an entry, so the more you show up, the better your chances.

The lineup includes Popsicles in the Park, Family Bingo Night, golfing events, All Abilities Kayaking, and the Reel in the Fun kids’ fishing tournament.

Events are spread throughout county parks to encourage families to discover new places and enjoy the outdoors together.

To see the full schedule, visit SJCFL.us

