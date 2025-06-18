St. Johns County launches temporary weekend shuttle to Vilano Beach

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Council on Aging will temporarily operate a free shuttle service to Vilano Beach on weekends starting Saturday, June 21, and continuing through July 27.

The shuttle will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., providing transportation between the St. Johns County Health and Human Services Building in St. Augustine and the Sunshine Bus stop near the Vilano Beach Town Center Publix.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

This service aims to offer convenient access to the beach for residents and visitors, with the shuttle being ambulatory and ADA-compliant.

The shuttle service will operate on the following dates:

June 21 and 22

June 28 and 29

July 4, 5, and 6

July 12 and 13

July 19 and 20

July 26 and 27

The free shuttle service is expected to improve transportation options for beachgoers, particularly those with mobility challenges, during the busy summer season.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]