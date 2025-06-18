Local

St. Johns County launches temporary weekend shuttle to Vilano Beach

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Vilano Beach near Surfside Park Photo: St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Council on Aging will temporarily operate a free shuttle service to Vilano Beach on weekends starting Saturday, June 21, and continuing through July 27.

The shuttle will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., providing transportation between the St. Johns County Health and Human Services Building in St. Augustine and the Sunshine Bus stop near the Vilano Beach Town Center Publix.

This service aims to offer convenient access to the beach for residents and visitors, with the shuttle being ambulatory and ADA-compliant.

The shuttle service will operate on the following dates:

  • June 21 and 22
  • June 28 and 29
  • July 4, 5, and 6
  • July 12 and 13
  • July 19 and 20
  • July 26 and 27

The free shuttle service is expected to improve transportation options for beachgoers, particularly those with mobility challenges, during the busy summer season.

