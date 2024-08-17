St. Johns County looking for board and committee volunteers

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County is looking for volunteers to serve on its boards and committees.

You’ll get the chance to help make important decisions in the county.

Right now, there are vacancies on several boards and committees, including the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, Architectual Review Committee, and the Tourist Development Council.

You can apply online or by mail.

For more information, click here.

