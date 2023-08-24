St. Augustine man spies on woman through hidden camera on her TV

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — 34-year-old St. Augustine man, identified as Bradley Spinks, installed multiple hidden cameras in a woman’s home for what he called, “peace of mind.”

According to an arrest report from the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office, Spinks installed cameras inside the victim’s bedroom television and living room television.

In a phone call, Spinks admitted to capturing images of the victim and spying on her without her knowledge.

He stated that he would log into the application and record live feeds if he had any “suspicions.”

Spinks is currently facing sexual felony charges for video voyeurism.

Bradley Spinks

