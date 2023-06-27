St. Johns County to offer free beach shuttle service for Independence Day weekend

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — In partnership with the Tourist Development Council, St. Johns County has announced free shuttle service to Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park and the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier during the July 4 weekend. The service will operate from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sat. Jul. 1, through Tues., Jul. 4.

The Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park shuttle will transport beach visitors between Cornerstone Park at 1046 A1A N., and Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park.

The St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier shuttle will transport beach visitors between St. Augustine Beach City Hall at 2200 A1A S., and the pier parking lot.

Both Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Park and St. John County Ocean and Fishing Pier provide direct access to the beach.

The shuttles will run every 20 minutes, with the final shuttles departing from the beaches to designated parking locations at 4 p.m. St. Johns County Beach Services will provide updates on shuttle services, beach access and driving conditions via the Reach the Beach mobile app. You can download it for free at http://m.appbuild.io/stjohnsc6. Updates will also be available on Facebook and Twitter (@SJCBeaches).

St. Johns County lifeguards, St. Johns County Sheriff’s deputies, and St. Augustine Beach Police officers will work together from Sat., Jul. 1, through Tues., Jul. 4, to ensure the safest beach experience possible for all residents and visitors.

For additional information, call St. Johns County Beach Servies at 904-209-0331.

For details on beach access, policies, safe driving tips, and conditions, visit http://www.co.st-johns.fl.us/Beaches/Policy.aspx. For guidance on beach safety, visit http://www.co.st-johns.fl.us/Beaches/Safety.aspx.