St. Johns County opens $4.6 utilities lab to ensure water safety

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — St. Johns County marked a significant milestone today with the inauguration of the new $4.6 million St. Johns County Utilities Lab.

The cutting-edge facility boasts lab-specific, corrosion-resistant features, reinforcing the county’s commitment to ensuring safe and reliable drinking water for its 57,000 customers.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by key figures from the St. Johns County Utilities Department (SJCUD), commenced with remarks from Interim Director Neal Shinkre.

“It’s all about the customers for us at the Utilities Department,” Shinkre emphasized. “This project will provide a favorable return on investment for our customers and really reassures our customers that we invest in smart and efficient projects.”

District 5 Commissioner Henry Dean highlighted the essential role of the lab in guaranteeing safe drinking water for the community. “

We have a lab to make sure you and the 57,000 customers in this County have safe, reliable, clean drinking water,” Commissioner Dean asserted. “That’s the key to all of this: safe drinking water that’s sustainable and reliable when you turn the tap on, so you don’t even have to think about it.”

The ceremonial ribbon-cutting featured prominent figures including Commissioner Dean, County Administrator Joy Andrews, Deputy County Administrator Brad Bradley, Interim Assistant County Administrator Colin Groff, Public Works Director Greg Caldwell, Interim Director Shinkre, and Utilities Environmental Division Manager Tony Cubbedge.

Designed by Matthews DCCM and Fisher Koppenhafer, with construction led by DiMare, the new Utilities Lab will conduct a staggering 23,000 tests on water and wastewater samples from facilities across the county. Operating 24/7, the facility is strategically located to safeguard against severe weather events, addressing concerns that impacted the previous lab situated on Anastasia Island within a flood zone.

Funded by SJCUD Capitol Improvement Project Funds, this $4.6 million project underscores St. Johns County’s unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of its residents by ensuring the delivery of clean, reliable drinking water.

