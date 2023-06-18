St. Johns County Pier gift shop temporarily closes due to maintenance

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — In order to ensure the continued excellence of its services, St. Johns County has announced the temporary closure of the St. Johns County Pier Gift Shop.

Located at 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach, this popular destination will be undergoing maintenance starting Monday, June 19. The shop is expected to reopen its doors to the public on Thursday, June 22.

During this closure period, the St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier and its accompanying parking lot will remain accessible to the public, operating during their normal business hours.

The St. Johns County Pier Gift Shop is renowned for offering an array of unique and locally inspired merchandise, providing residents and tourists with a delightful shopping experience. From beach essentials to souvenirs, the gift shop has become a beloved attraction in the St. Augustine Beach area.

For further updates and information regarding the closure and reopening of the St. Johns County Pier Gift Shop, residents and visitors are encouraged to refer to the official St. Johns County website or contact the St. Johns County administration directly.

