St. Johns County receives record $59 million for transportation and coastal protection

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County announced it received $59 million in appropriations from the State of Florida after Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Fiscal Year 2023-24 budget into law. It is the largest amount of state appropriations the St. Johns County government has ever received and surpasses the $12.4 million appropriated last year.

“I am incredibly grateful to our legislative delegation, which included Speaker Paul Renner, Senator Travis Hutson, Representative Cyndi Stevenson, and Representative Bobby Payne,” St. Johns County Administrator Hunter Conrad said. “Our community thanks them for their diligence in getting these funds to help enhance the quality of life for our residents.”

Highlighting the list of funded projects is the $25 million for the complete restoration of critically eroded North Ponte Vedra Beach. These funds, which complete a multi-year investment by the state, will match more than $8 million in local funds to construct an engineered beach with a vegetated dune system. The main goal is to reverse the progressive deterioration of the beach due to coastal storms.

According to St. Johns County, this project reinvigorates a recreation and tourism asset critical to the regional economy and provides long-term protection of property, infrastructure, and vulnerable ecosystems.

Another highlight is the $15 million to extend County Road 2209 to International Golf Parkway. Phase 1 will construct a four-lane divided roadway from Silverleaf Parkway to International Golf Parkway, further enhancing north-south connectivity.

St. Johns County also received $19 million to enhance safety along transportation corridors and coastal barrier islands, including:

$6 million match for a $28 million project to eliminate a railroad crossing at County Road 210A and reroute existing vehicle traffic through a new overpass and interchange at U.S. 1.

$6 million for State Road A1A intersection enhancements to improve the level of service.

$5 million for the Summer Haven Managed Retreat Program to establish a purchasing initiative for residential properties along Old A1A in an area of persistent critical erosion.

$2 million to reconstruct and signalize Pine Island Road and U.S. 1 intersection.

“As we developed our legislative requests, St. Johns County was responsive to the needs of our citizens for roadway improvements and beach restoration, displayed the trust placed upon us by our residents to address public safety for commuting within our communities, and we were innovative in leveraging the state’s dedication to projects with the support from federal dollars,” St. Johns County Commission Chairman Christian Whitehurst stated.