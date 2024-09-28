St. Johns County reminds residents to follow yard waste guidelines following Helene

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County is reminding residents to adhere to yard waste guidelines following their efforts in managing debris before and after Helene. The county expressed its appreciation to residents for helping to maintain the community’s cleanliness and efficiency.

To ensure continued timely and efficient curbside collection, residents are encouraged to follow these guidelines:

Standard Collection Days : Yard waste, including bagged debris, will be picked up on regular collection days.

: Yard waste, including bagged debris, will be picked up on regular collection days. Branch and Shrub Stacking : Branches, shrubs, and stumps, each under six feet long and 50 pounds, should be stacked neatly parallel to the curb.

: Branches, shrubs, and stumps, each under six feet long and 50 pounds, should be stacked neatly parallel to the curb. Debris Containerization : Leaves, grass clippings, and small debris must be bagged, bundled, or placed in a container with a maximum capacity of 32 gallons and a weight limit of 50 pounds.

: Leaves, grass clippings, and small debris must be bagged, bundled, or placed in a container with a maximum capacity of 32 gallons and a weight limit of 50 pounds. Large Yard Waste Piles : Large piles must be neat, and those requiring separation will not be collected.

: Large piles must be neat, and those requiring separation will not be collected. Palm Fronds: Stack palm fronds in piles with the fan facing away from the curb.

For more information on yard waste management, residents must consult the Yard Waste How-To Guide or visit www.recyclestjohns.com.

The county also reminds the public that the St. Johns County Emergency Management Citizen Information Hotline (904-824-5550) is available until 5 p.m. today to answer questions regarding Tropical Storm Helene.

St. Johns County Emergency Management urges residents to stay informed through official channels.

