St. Johns County seeks public input on Economic Development in Hastings through survey

HASTINGS, Fla. — The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners is reaching out to residents of Hastings and the surrounding areas to gather valuable insights into the community’s perspective on economic development.

Hastings, originally established in 1890 as an agricultural production center, holds a unique position in the county’s history and continues to play a crucial role in food production, open space, and cultural heritage.

The Board is keen on understanding how residents prioritize economic development compared to other pressing community issues. Moreover, they are interested in gauging the general direction that residents believe potential economic development should take in the area.

To encourage this outreach, the County has launched a survey aimed at collecting comprehensive feedback from the community. The survey covers a range of questions regarding economic development priorities, potential growth areas, and the overall vision residents have for the future of Hastings.

Residents are encouraged to participate in the survey, which will remain open until November 19. The information gathered will be carefully compiled and analyzed to present a clear picture of public sentiment on economic development in Hastings. The findings will be shared at a regularly scheduled meeting of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners.

Hastings residents and those in the surrounding areas are urged to take part in the survey, accessible via the following link.

The Board hopes that the community’s active involvement will contribute to informed decision-making and foster sustainable economic development in this historically significant part of St. Johns County.

