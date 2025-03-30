St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announces LEVEL UP summer program

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has announced a new summer program for teens, LEVEL UP.

The program is aimed at rising juniors and senior high school students to learn about all things law enforcement.

Students will also have the opportunity to participate in scenario-based exercises and network with law enforcement professionals.

The program is scheduled through the week of June 2 to June 6, 2025.

The application to apply is April 19, click HERE to learn more.

