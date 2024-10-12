St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office helping those impacted by Milton

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office helped those in the Flagler Estates and Hastings communities impacted by Milton.

Deputies distributed food and water at multiple locations.

SJSO and St, Johns County Fire Rescue are also conducting active patrols and welfare checks.

If you need assistance, call SJSO at 904-824-8304.

St. Johns County impacts The St. Johns County Sheriff's office is helping those impacted by Hurricane Milton.

