St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office hiring

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire Corrections Deputies.

They’re responsible for providing care, custody, and control of male, female, and juvenile offenders housed within the St. Johns County Detention Center.

You can learn more at the recruitment event on Aug. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3955 Lewis Speedway in St. Augustine.

Registration is required to attend. You can find more information here.

