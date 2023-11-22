St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office to host SJSHO-HO-HO Christmas event December 9

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office invites the community to their SJS-HOHOHO Christmas event, featuring activities for all ages to enjoy.

The event will take place on December 9 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 4025 Lewis Speedway in St. Augustine.

Presented by Sheriff Rob Hardwick and the SJSO Special Teams Association Inc., the SJCHO-HO-HO will host fun activities for kids of all ages, including Christmas-themed photo ops, tree lighting, and pictures with Santa.

The Christmas tree lighting ceremony will commence at 6:00 p.m. sharp, so please ensure that you arrive on time and don’t miss out on the festivities.

There will be kid-friendly activities such as ornament decorating, reindeer food making, and a hot chocolate station.

All proceeds will directly benefit the SJSO Special Teams Association, a non-profit, and associated charities. Toy donations will be accepted at the event. No refunds.

A ticket costing $7 is required for each attendee, both adults and children, which covers all activities and photos. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

Parking for the event will be located at the Courthouse complex at 3955 Lewis Speedway.

