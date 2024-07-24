St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 81-year-old with Dementia

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO) has issued a missing person alert for 81-year-old George Whitmer. Whitmer, who has been reportedly diagnosed with dementia, wandered away on foot from a family member’s home near Fruit Cove Road in the early morning hours of today.

SJSO is actively searching for Whitmer and residents can expect a large law enforcement presence in the area. Authorities are urging residents to check their exterior security cameras for any signs of the missing man.

If you have any information about George Whitmer’s whereabouts, please contact the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office at (904) 824-8304. In case of emergencies, dial 911.

MISSING PERSON ALERT: SJSO is searching for 81-year-old George Whitmer. He is diagnosed with dementia and wandered away on foot from a family member’s home near Fruit Cove road in the early morning hours on today’s date. SJSO is actively searching, expect a large law enforcement… pic.twitter.com/gnwdVFF3v0 — St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (@TeamSJSO) July 24, 2024

