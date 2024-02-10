St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office begins investigation after skeletal remains found

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — According to information provided by the sheriff’s office on Friday, skeletal remains have been found in St. Johns County.

An area at Flagler Estates subdivision in southern St. Johns County is where someone found the remains and then called authorities.

Investigators are working to learn who the remains belong to and how they got there. They did say that a citizen discovered the skeletal human remains on private property on Cedar Ford Boulevard. A major crime unit and crime scene technicians are working at the scene and they said this is an active investigation.

Action News Jax also asked the sheriff’s office for a list of missing people.

