St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office traffic officers have been busy

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Unit has been out in force this week.

On Wednesday, the Traffic Unit saturated mostly the North Region specifically targeting aggressive drivers in the areas of:

Nocatee Parkway (This area yielded 40 Traffic Stops)

SR-A1A

Ponte Vedra Boulevard

Racetrack Road

Roberts Road

Bishop Estates Road

US-1

SR-207 (South)

Check out their results below:

92 Traffic Stops

70 Uniform Traffic Citations (4 Criminal Citations)

61 Written Warnings

1 Crash

Highest speeds:

87mph/55mph zone (US-1 / Valley Ridge Boulevard)

75mph/45mph zone (SR-207 / Vermont Heights)

“Our goal is to keep you and our roadways safe. Please slow down and be aware of your surroundings. Thank you to our Traffic Unit for all you do!,” said St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post.

SJCSO traffic

