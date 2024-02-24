St. Johns County unveils new website and mobile app to enhance civic engagement

ST. JOHNS, Fla. — In a significant move towards bolstering digital communication and public engagement, the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners announced the launch of a new website and mobile app during their regular meeting on February 20.

The unveiling of www.sjcfl.us and the SJC Connect app signifies a transformative stride towards fostering open governance and efficiency within St. Johns County.

“This marks a significant milestone in our commitment to open governance and efficiency,” remarked Joy Andrews, County Administrator. “The new website and SJC Connect App reflect a new era of digital communication for St. Johns County with the public, providing dynamic and transparent opportunities for interaction and engagement with the community we serve.”

Key features of the newly launched website include user accessibility enhancements, a road closure feature to facilitate efficient route planning, filterable news releases for personalized information access, a comprehensive calendar of events, and online viewing options for government meetings to promote transparency and civic involvement.

Complementing the website, the SJC Connect app empowers users to submit service requests and complaints directly from their mobile devices, with real-time updates ensuring transparency and accountability. The app addresses both private and public property concerns, with dedicated features for code enforcement and public property issues.

“The SJC Connect app is designed to streamline communication and address the diverse needs of our community,” Andrews added. “Its user-friendly interface and real-time updates ensure that residents can actively participate in maintaining the quality of life in St. Johns County.”

The County also anticipates the launch of dynamic e-newsletters in alignment with the new website and mobile app, providing an efficient delivery of news and information to residents.

With these digital initiatives, St. Johns County aims to foster greater connectivity, accessibility, and engagement among its residents, marking a significant step towards a more digitally integrated and responsive local government.

