St. Johns County voters will decide on ballot measures aimed at funding local schools this November

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — It will be up to St. Johns County voters to decide on two ballot questions aiming to increase money for schools.

Thursday is the last town hall meeting for voters to learn more about the referendums.

The first proposal, if approved by a majority of local voters, would extend a half penny sales tax approved by voters back in 2015 for an additional ten years.

That money would be spent on capital projects like new school construction, maintenance, and security improvements.

The other would increase property taxes by one mill, which the Florida Department of Revenue said is a tax rate defined as the dollars assessed for each $1,000 of property value.

One mill is one dollar per $1,000 of assessed value. So, a home assessed at $250,000 dollars would see a $250 property tax increase, if this referendum is approved by voters.

That measure would help generate revenue for school operating costs like teacher salaries and educational programs including arts, music, and athletics.

Kate Dowdie, a longtime teacher and the president of the St. Johns Education Association, is in favor of both ballot questions.

And she said it is critical to invest back into the schools.

“Our public schools are so important that we realize that we need to turn that tide,” said Dowdie. “We need to support the public schools as an investment not just in our communities but also in our homes.”

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 5th.

