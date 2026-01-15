St. Johns County wants community input on Habitat Conservation Plan

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — St. Johns County is asking residents to share their thoughts on the county’s Habitat Conservation Plan.

St. Johns County says the plan, "helps protect federally listed endangered species, including nesting sea turtles and native beach mice, while also allowing for public use and enjoyment of St. Johns County beaches." The county adds that the feedback will help guide them in evaluating possible updates or improvements to the plan and related beach management practices.

Residents can participate in an online survey that asks about beach usage, environmental protection, and priorities for future management. The survey will be open until February 14.

