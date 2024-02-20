FHP: Man dead after car flies into overhead pedestrian bridge on SR-9B

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a man died on State Road 9B after he became airborne and hit the pedestrian bridge.

According to the crash report, a 35-year-old man from Jacksonville was driving southbound toward St. Johns Parkway at around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday. Upon entering the intersection, the driver hit the curb on the right shoulder, became airborne and collided with the pedestrian bridge before flipping several times.

The driver was ejected from his sedan and landed south of the pedestrian bridge in the wood line. The sedan came to a final rest in a water-filled ditch under the pedestrian walkway.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. FHP said it doesn’t believe the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

