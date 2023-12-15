‘Protecting the livelihood:’ How St. Johns County is prepared for incoming storm

VILANO BEACH, Fla. — St. Johns County is no stranger to beach erosion and flooding, with storms like Hurricane Idalia, Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole having battered the coast in years past.

However, St. Johns County has an extensive history of projects that aim to increase resiliency for incoming storms.

“We just finished a renourishment of Vilano Beach. It’s about a 3.1-mile stretch of beach that was badly damaged by Nor’easters in the fall of 2021,” David Ruderman with the Army Corps of Engineers told Action News Jax on Thursday. “This recently completed renourishment should protect the coastline for years to come.”

Additionally, Ruderman outlined how projects like these are constantly ongoing while serving as an important investment in protecting Florida’s “First Coast” and those who live there.

“By building the beach and building its resilience with recurring renourishments, we protect the livelihoods and the lives of people who live along the Atlantic Coast,” added Ruderman.

Projects like those Ruderman discussed, including ongoing resiliency studies, aim to address storms like that expected to batter the shores of St. Johns County and St. Augustine this weekend.

Meanwhile, St. Johns County officials released this statement regarding their preparation for the storm:

“Beach dunes are in place to protect homes and structures from coastal flooding. The current Hurricane Ian/Nicole FEMA Dune Enhancement Project has enhanced the dune system by adding sand at the seaward edge of the existing dune, creating a more uniform front to the dune system along the beaches of South Ponte Vedra, Butler Beach and Crescent Beaches. The planting of sea oats and supporting vegetation is complete in Butler and South Ponte Vedra, and is still in progress in Crescent Beach. The Summer Haven Study and Sumer House Erosion protective measure options will be discussed at the December 19 Board of County Commissioners meeting. Every storm surge is different. We are hopeful that the County’s recent dune building efforts will sustain the impacts of this weekend’s storm.” — Joseph Giammanco, PhD, Director of St. Johns County Emergency Management

