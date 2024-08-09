Publix in St. Johns County sells Fantasy 5 ticket worth over $115K

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Go grab your Fantasy 5 tickets and check them twice because there’s a local winner for last night’s lottery drawing.

The Florida Lottery says the ticket was sold at the Publix on County Road 210 West in St. Johns County. It’s worth $117,381.50.

Here are the numbers: 11-23-25-26-33

