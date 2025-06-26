Scam alert: City of St. Augustine warns of letters claiming unpaid permits

St. Augustine, Fla. — Residents of St. Augustine have been targeted by scams involving fake letters demanding payment for unpaid permits.

According to the City of St. Augustine, the fraudulent letters, which claim residents owe money for permits, are not issued by the City or any official department.

Authorities emphasize that the City will never request money transfers for permits or fees.

The scam letters may appear official, but people are advised to be cautious if they notice unusual demands for immediate payment or unfamiliar contact information.

These are often indicators of a scam.

The City recommends that residents contact them directly using verified information to confirm the status of any permits.

If residents suspect they have fallen victim to this scam or any other fraudulent activity, they are encouraged to report it to the St. Augustine Police Department.

