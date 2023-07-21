Splish Splash Storytime is back, here’s how to register

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — St. Johns County Parks and Recreation is inviting families with young children to enjoy a special morning of stories and water fun at the splash pad.

The event will begin on August 11 and go through September, with each Splish Splash lasting from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Solomon Calhoun Center.

Click here to register and learn more.

