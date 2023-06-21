St. Augustine liquors to be featured during Disney Springs ‘Flavors of Florida’ event

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Liquors from St. Augustine will be featured during Disney Springs’ “Flavors of Florida” culinary celebration that starts next month.

The event will take place from July 1 through August 13 at more than 30 locations all throughout Disney Springs, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

“Florida cane vodka from St. Augustine” will be featured in the Sunny Disposition, a drink that will be served at The Edison.

The Sunny Disposition also includes “Florida orange liqueur, Lillet Blanc, fruity fraise de bois, and local fruits including navel oranges, Minneola tangelos, Plant City strawberries, and Indian River grapefruit,” the Disney Parks Blog said.

Also, “St. Augustine Gin” will be part of a Blood Orange Gin and Tonic that’s going to be served at outdoor bars throughout Disney Springs.

In addition to the gin, the drink includes” Tippler’s Orange, blood orange, and tonic water garnished with an orange wedge,” Disney Parks Blog said.

To learn more about food and drinks inspired by the Sunshine State that will be featured during the event, click here.

