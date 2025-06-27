St. Johns County offices, libraries to close for Independence Day

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — All St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners offices, including administrative offices, library branches, and the Supervisor of Elections’ Office, will be closed on Friday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

The closures affect various departments such as the Property Appraiser’s Office, the Tax Collector’s Office, and the Clerk of Courts and County Comptroller’s Office.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

These offices will resume normal business hours on Monday, July 7.

The St. Johns County Public Library System will reopen on Saturday, July 5, following the holiday closure.

Garbage, recycling, and yard waste collection schedules will remain unchanged.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road Transfer Stations will also continue to operate during standard business hours.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]