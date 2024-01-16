St. Johns County opening cold night shelters due to cold temperatures

ST AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County announced that it will be opening a cold night shelter ahead of the low temperatures expected Tuesday night.

According to a news release, First United Methodist Church will open its doors from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. for anyone who needs a place to stay. The church can be found at 118 King St. in St. Augustine.

Shelter information is also available as a recording on the St. Johns County cold night shelter hotline at 904-819-4344.

The county said it would be providing updates throughout the day.

Due to forecasts of low temperatures nearing 30 degrees Fahrenheit, a cold night shelter will open tomorrow night, Jan.... Posted by St. Johns County Emergency Management on Monday, January 15, 2024

