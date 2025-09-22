St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announces new deputy position focused on school engagement

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has announced a new job opportunity aimed at mentoring young people and fostering positive relationships with local schools.

The school resource deputy position offers an opportunity to engage with the community while providing guidance and protection to young people. It includes benefits such as a competitive salary, rewarding community engagement, and opportunities for career growth.

SJSO says a minimum of 3 years of law enforcement experience is required.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by contacting Corporal Rodriguez at arodriguez@sjso.org.

