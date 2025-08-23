St. Johns County’s Anastasia Island Library to host children’s reading event with therapy dogs

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The Anastasia Island Branch Library will host a one-hour special reading event for children featuring certified therapy dogs on Friday, August 29, at 3:30 p.m.

This event aims to help children increase their reading confidence by reading aloud to therapy dogs, who provide a non-judgmental and supportive audience.

The therapy dogs and their handlers are part of the Tri-State K-9 Crisis Response Team.

To read more about the library programs, click here.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]