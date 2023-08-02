St. Johns Fire Rescue requests backup in serious car crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — St. John’s County Fire Rescue reached out to Putnam County Fire Rescue and asked for “mutual aid” for a serious motor vehicle accident off of South Main Street and Church St. in Hastings.

Rescue 84 and Engine 6 answered the call for help. Rescue 84 declared a trauma alert and requested a helicopter for patient transport.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.