St. Johns River Ferry reopens two weeks early

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) announced on Wednesday that the St. Johns River Ferry will resume service this Friday, June 13.

The ferry has been out of service since May 4, after it made contact with the boarding ramp while leaving Mayport Landing.

While repairs were in process, JTA also completed most of the required maintenance originally planned for next year.

These repairs will help reduce future service interruptions.

For updates, visit ferry.jtafla.com.

