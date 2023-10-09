STAR students to present check to DCPS to benefit homeless students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Teen servant leaders from the I’m A Star Foundation are presenting a check that will help benefit homeless students in Duval County. According to Duval Schools, 3,203 students are living in shelters, hotels, relatives, or on the streets.

Students raised $62,000 to help aid homeless students, surpassing their initial goal of $50,000. Over $30,000 of the total was raised through a celebrity basketball game that included Jacksonville figures like former city council president Terrance Freeman, Duval County School Board member Darryl Willie, and Action Sports Jax’s Marcel Robinson. The proceeds will go towards rental deposits, doctor and dental fees, school uniforms, toiletries, food vouchers, bedding, sports equipment, and school supplies among others. “It’s an exciting time for our young people who worked their fingers to the bone to raise this money,” says Betty Burney, the CEO and Chairman of the Board for the I’m A Star Foundation.

The check will be presented during Monday’s Duval County School Board meeting at 6:00 p.m. at the Clive Auditorium at 1701 Prudential Drive.

Since 2012, students from the I’m A Star Foundation have raised and donated $126,500 to the district’s Students in Transition Department.













©2023 Cox Media Group