State Farm awards $100,000 grant to 21 Pace Centers for Girls across Florida to help support program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pace Center for Girls, a renowned institution providing education, counseling, training, and advocacy for over 3,000 girls annually, has been awarded a generous grant of $100,000 from State Farm Insurance. The grant aims to bolster career and college preparation initiatives for young women across Florida.

This investment reinforces Pace’s commitment to equipping girls facing adversity with the essential tools for academic success and long-term employability.

“One of the greatest responsibilities we have as a society is to ensure all girls and young women have access to opportunities to be successful as adults,” said Mary Marx, President and CEO of Pace Center for Girls. “We are grateful to State Farm for investing in Pace and providing us the opportunity to enhance our life-skills training and career and college readiness pathways.”

Part of the grant includes $42,000 allocated for scholarships, benefiting girls like Alexis, who will pursue psychology at Santa Fe College this fall with aspirations of becoming a therapist.

“Every girl deserves to be respected and heard. Pace not only supported me to make it to graduation but also gave me the extra help I need to succeed after high school. My counselor helped me fill out my college application and I will be the first person in my family to attend college,” shared Alexis.

Pace Center for Girls has witnessed remarkable transformations among its participants, with eight out of ten girls graduating from high school and pursuing higher education or securing employment after completing the program. State Farm’s Corporate Responsibility Analyst, Jose Soto, commended Pace’s dedication to empowering young women and reiterated State Farm’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote education and career opportunities.

“We are proud to support Pace in their commitment to provide career and college opportunities to all girls,” said Jose Soto, State Farm Corporate Responsibility Analyst. “Our State Farm agents and employees enjoy volunteering at Pace Center career days, speaking opportunities on different insurance and finance topics, and other Pace Center community events.”

Since 2020, State Farm has provided substantial support to Pace Center for Girls, totaling over $387,500. This partnership underscores the transformative impact of collaboration in empowering young women through education, career readiness, and mental health support.

Founded in 1985, Pace Center for Girls offers free year-round middle and high school academics, case management, counseling, and life skills development in a nurturing environment. Recognized as one of the nation’s leading advocates for girls in need, Pace has positively impacted the lives of over 40,000 girls. For more information, visit www.pacecenter.org.

