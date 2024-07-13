State Fire Marshal investigating St. Johns County house fire

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The State Fire Marshal is investigating what caused a house fire in St. Augustine Saturday afternoon.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to a “well involved” house fire in the 8100 block of River Pointe Court, according to a Facebook post.

Engine 3 arrived on the scene and found “heavy fire” showing from the front and side of the house.

Due to a lack of hydrants in the area, a “water shuttle operation” had to be set up.

No injuries have been reported.





