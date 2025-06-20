State of Florida seeks the death penalty in Putnam County sexual battery case

Putnam County, Fla — State Attorney R.J. Larizza filed the notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Defendant Dimeco Henderson this week. Henderson is accused of sexually abusing two child victims over three years. He was indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury last month on two counts of Sexual Battery on a victim less than 12 years of age and Lewd/Lascivious Battery on a victim less than 16 years of age.

This is the first time the state of Florida has sought the death penalty in a Capital Sexual Battery case since Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new law allowing a jury to recommend a death sentence for the crime.

“The defendant is a serial pedophile who previously raped and/or assaulted two child victims,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said about the case. “The sentences for those earlier crimes were woefully inadequate – and he has struck again – raping a 10-year-old autistic child and her best friend. As long as the defendant breathes, he will rape vulnerable and innocent children. It is time for him to go.”

