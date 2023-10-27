State leaders question legality of Florida helping transport weapons and ammo to Israel

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis’ office claims it helped facilitate the transfer of weapons from the US to Israel, but there are a lot of questions surrounding the action.

Under the Governor’s directive, the State of Florida has facilitated the evacuation of nearly 700 Americans from war-torn Israel and sent 85 pallets of supplies to the Jewish State.

Those supplies not only included items like medical supplies and children’s toys, but also military gear like drones and body armor.

On Thursday, the Governor’s Office acknowledged it also helped transport weapons and ammo.

“What he is doing is not only questionable in its legality, but it’s incredibly dangerous,” State Representative Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando) said.’

Eskamani called the move ‘political’ and argued the state shouldn’t be interfering in a realm typically reserved for the federal government.

“It’s so problematic for a state to pretend like we’re an independent country. We have to work with our partners who are experts on these issues,” Eskamani said.

According to the Governor’s Office, the administration worked with the Israeli Consul General in Miami to help coordinate the transportation of the medical supplies, drones, body armor and helmets.

“We also worked with the Consul General to help get clearance on flights sending weapons and ammunition to Israel through private parties,” DeSantis Press Secretary Jeremy Redfern said in a statement sent to Action News Jax. “The weapons and ammunition, which were not purchased by the state, were transported separately. Again, the governor’s office was contacted by the Consul General’s office for assistance to clear federal bureaucratic hurdles associated with getting those items to Israel.”

“It’s not illegal for a state government to do that kind of thing,” National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said when asked about the Florida operation Thursday.

Kirby noted he wasn’t aware of the details of the situation.

“That’s all done through Commerce. I couldn’t speak with authority today about whether the Governor has checked all those boxes or not,” Kirby said.

UNF political science professor Dr. Michael Binder argued legal or not, it’s highly unusual and could set a concerning precedent if other states also begin interfering in other international conflicts.

“Conducting foreign policy is a purview that’s left to the federal government for a reason, because you don’t want 50 different foreign policies coming out of one country,” Binder said.

