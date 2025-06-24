State Road A1A in St. Augustine getting safety upgrades for pedestrians and drivers

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation announced construction is starting this month on a project to make State Road A1A in St. Augustine safer for people walking and driving.

The construction will happen between King Street and Castillo Drive and includes better sidewalks, brighter lights, clearer signs, and upgraded traffic signals.

The $1.75 million project, led by Hinson Electrical, should wrap up by the end of 2025, weather permitting.

FDOT is asking drivers and locals to stay updated on lane closures and roadwork by checking FDOT District 2’s social media or visiting FL511.com

This is all part of a bigger plan to make roads in the area safer and easier to use.

