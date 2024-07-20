State supports enhancements to JAXPORT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JAXPORT recently announced major infrastructure enhancements are happening to “strengthen JAXPORT’s position as a leader in the movement of containers, automobiles, and non-containerized cargo like paper products.”

The enhancements are possible with the support of the state.

According to an X post, JAXPORT supports nearly 207,000 jobs and $33 billion in economic impact for Florida.

Guests on FDOT’s Summer Tour recently visited and toured the port and got to see firsthand how commercial and military cargo is moved.

They also learned the port’s role in the global supply chain.

According to the social media post, CEO Eric Green told the group, “The success we are experiencing is a direct result of your support.”

