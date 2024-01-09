‘Stay the course:’ Gov. DeSantis reveals little on policy priorities in State of the State address

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis delivered his 6th annual State of the State address as lawmakers gaveled in for the start of the 2024 legislative session Tuesday morning.

The address was in many ways a look back at the past six years, as he highlighted Florida lawmakers’ past achievements.

“Number one for talent development, number one for public higher education, number one for domestic in migration for the third consecutive year, number one in new business formations,” said DeSantis.

The Governor also spent the bulk of his opening remarks discussing national issues, while contrasting Florida’s response to other states like New York and California.

“We have chosen facts over fear. We have chosen education over indoctrination. We have chosen law and order over rioting and disorder. We have chosen fiscal responsibility over debt and profligacy. Our choices have produced results that are second to none in this country,” said DeSantis.

But when it came to what the Governor plans to prioritize this year, he didn’t say much beyond reducing the state budget and increasing spending on the environment, teacher pay and law enforcement signing bonuses.

“My message is simple. Stay the course. The state of our state is strong. Let’s keep doing what works,” said DeSantis.

There had been plenty of predictions in recent weeks that address would be geared towards voters in Iowa just as much as it would be for Floridians here at home.

State Representative Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville) argued the Governor avoided discussing difficult issues in Florida like property insurance prices, and instead used the speech to sell himself as a Presidential candidate.

“An attempt to put life back into a failing campaign. It was a campaign speech littered with a lot of lies and half-truths,” said Nixon.

State Representative Sam Garrison (R-Orange Park) argued this session may have less fireworks than last year’s, but that’s not uncommon in an election year.

“The first year is traditionally a lot of priorities of the Governor, the Senate President and the House Speaker. The second year, traditionally, is a little bit more individual member priorities,” said Garrison.

And while the Governor may not be putting his full weight behind any individual bills yet, Garrison argued he doesn’t necessarily have to at this point.

“We know where he stands on issues. There is no surprise about where Governor DeSantis is and he’s laid out the parameters and encouraged us to do our work, which is quite frankly how the system is supposed to work,” said Garrison.

House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast) has made it clear his top issue this year will be legislation aimed at making the Internet and social media in particular safer for children.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo (R-Naples) has put her focus on improving health care by making the state more attractive to professionals in the industry.

