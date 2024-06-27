Still hot and humid with midday and afternoon storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team says it’s still going to be hot and humid on Thursday with late-day storms.

First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh says the day will start very dry and humid. Highs will reach the lower to mid-90s to low 100s.

Showers will initiate near I-75 before noon and move quickly east to the coast with risks of localized heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. More afternoon showers and storms are expected on Friday.

As for the tropics, a tropical wave over the Caribbean has some potential for slow development over the Western Caribbean by late week into the weekend, but it should stay far away from Florida.

A wave over the Eastern Atlantic has the potential for development over the weekend before it arrives in the Windward Islands of the Caribbean on Monday.

Another tropical wave will follow moving west off of Africa.

TODAY: Hot and humid with scattered midday and afternoon showers/storms. HIGH: 95

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 73

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. High 93/Low 73

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. High 93/Low 74

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 93/Low 75

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few storms. High 94/Low 76

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. High 94/Low 75

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers/storms. High 95/Low 76

