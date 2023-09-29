Still missing: SJSO reminds community that search for missing man since 2022 continues

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County detectives want to remind the community that it continues to seek information about 41-year-old Orgious Harris since he disappeared over a year ago.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Harris has been missing since August 2022.

Action News Jax has been working to spread the word about Harris. Back in August of this year, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a statewide missing persons report.

RELATED STORY: Florida Department of Law Enforcement issues alert for St. Augustine man missing since 2022

According to FDLE, Harris went missing on Aug. 1 2022. He was last seen in the St. Augustine area wearing a black tank top and khaki pants. He is described as being 6-foot-8 and weighing 200 pounds.

If you have information related to this investigation or where Harris might be you are asked to contact detective Mark Kapelka at 904-209-1429.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.