‘Stop taking things from Mossfire’: Restaurant closing soon asks people to quit snagging bar glasses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A beloved Five Points restaurant that’s closing in about two weeks is asking patrons to stop taking things from the establishment.

Mossfire Grill posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday morning that the restaurant staff understands that people want a “memento” but that they need items to operate the business in its final days.

Staff noticed that among the missing items were “a big chunk of” bar glasses, silverware, and some people even tried to walk out with some signs.

Mossfire said it still needs these things to serve customers until the restaurant closes on Sunday, November 9.

"If you really want a bar glass that bad, please come have a drink on the evening of November 9th and you can take that glass home with you," staff wrote.

Please please PLEASE stop taking things from Mossfire. We appreciate everyone who has come out to support us this past... Posted by Mossfire Grill on Wednesday, October 22, 2025

