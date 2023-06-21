Storm watches issued for the Lesser Antilles as Tropical Storm Bret gains strength

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Bret is slightly stronger as of 11 a.m. Wednesday advisory, with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for St. Lucia, which means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Barbados, Dominica, and Martinique. This means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within the next 24 to 48 hours.

Action News Jax First Alert Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said in the latest “Talking the Tropics With Mike” that Bret is strengthening, but strong shear awaits and Bret should rapidly weaken in the Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center said the center of Bret is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles on Thursday, move across the Lesser Antilles late Thursday and Thursday night, and then move westward across the eastern and central Caribbean Sea Friday and Saturday.

As of now, Bret is not forecast to impact Florida.

Just before 11 a.m. Monday, the wave now known as Bret became Tropical Depression 3.

Just ahead of the 5 p.m. Monday advisory, the depression became Tropical Storm Bret.

