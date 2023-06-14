Storms headed to Southeast Georgia, Northeast Florida, could continue overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A tornado watch has been issued for portions of our area until 10 p.m. The following counties are included:

Brantley

Camden

Charlton

Glynn

Pierce

Ware

Nassau

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Center is monitoring First Alert Doppler HD for developing storms in our area. Here’s what Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said we can expect:

The highest threat is over our Southeast Georgia viewing area through 6 to 7 p.m. Severe storms will be possible for areas like Waycross, Blackshear, Brunswick and Folkston.

Isolated storms over Northeast Florida through early evening, a few of which could be strong in spots. Buresh said the storms will be hit and miss, including Duval County/Jacksonville.

Storms increase over Jacksonville/Northeast Florida later this evening into the overnight with the potential for a severe storm as well as lots of lightning and heavy rain.

Storms may continue through midnight and/or beyond.

This is part of an ongoing storm complex or multiple clusters of storms from Georgia through Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana.

Other watches could be issued this evening/overnight.

The set-up is unusually strong (stormy) for mid-June.

