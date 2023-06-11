Struggling baby manatee rescued in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission staff rescued a manatee calf in distress this Thursday.

The commission stated that the manatee was suffering buoyancy issues and was rescued near Jacksonville.

The manatee was then taken to sea world for rehabilitation.

Click here to learn more about the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Manatee calf

