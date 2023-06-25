Students from Douglas Anderson School of the Arts will now perform at the prestigious Carnegie Hall

Duval County Public Schools proudly announces that four talented students from Douglas Anderson School of the Arts have been selected to play with the National Youth Orchestra Ensembles at Carnegie Hall.

Nelson Keakopa on the trumpet, Luke Malobay on timpani, and TJ Shistle on the trombone have earned their place in the National Youth Orchestra. The orchestra is an intensive summer training program that aims to empower young musicians from struggling communities.

In addition, Beckett Miles, who plays the drums, will be joining the National Youth Orchestra Jazz ensemble, where he will have the incredible opportunity to perform and go on international tours alongside world-class jazz masters.

